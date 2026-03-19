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BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
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» Crossbow raises $77M series B for T-cell mimicking antibodies
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Crossbow raises $77M series B for T-cell mimicking antibodies
March 19, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Crossbow Therapeutics Inc. closed a $77 million series B round to support an ongoing phase I Crosscheck-001 trial of lead program, CBX-250, and additional T-Bolt immunotherapies targeting a broad range of cancers.
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