ESMO TAT: Targeted radionuclide therapy on the rise

Once confined to a niche in nuclear medicine, targeted radionuclide therapy is rapidly gaining momentum and becoming one of the fastest-growing strategies in oncology. Evidence of this surge was clear at the 2026 European Society of Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapy (ESMO TAT) congress, where the topic was highlighted both at the ESMO Colloquium and in the session titled “The Future of Radioligands: Insights from Industry, Regulation and Clinical Practice,” with various speakers sharing their perspectives on the modality’s current role and future potential.