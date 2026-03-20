BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2026
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Paradromics partners with academics to accelerate BCI development

March 20, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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As the development of brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies gain momentum, Paradromics Inc. is building an ecosystem to enable collaboration between the company and academic researchers.
BioWorld Medical technology Neurology/psychiatric U.S.