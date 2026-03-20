BioWorld - Friday, March 20, 2026
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Imbiologics crosses $1B market cap with Kosdaq debut

March 20, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Imbiologics Corp.’s market capitalization reached ₩1.5 trillion (US$1.02 billion) on its Kosdaq debut March 20, as the biotech seeks to become a leading antibody drugmaker for autoimmune diseases.
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