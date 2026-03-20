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Endocrine/metabolic

Financing at Congruence to advance small-molecule correctors

March 20, 2026
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Congruence Therapeutics Inc. has closed a $39.5 million financing to advance into its portfolio of small-molecule correctors for diseases of protein misfolding into the clinic.
BioWorld Science Financings Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric