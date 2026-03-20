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Infection

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical synthesizes CYP51 inhibitors

March 20, 2026
Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered new lanosterol 14α-demethylase (CYP51) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Candidal infection and aspergillosis.
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