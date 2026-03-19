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BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2026
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» Excalipoint closes $68.7M seed round for cancer T-cell engagers
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Cancer
Excalipoint closes $68.7M seed round for cancer T-cell engagers
March 19, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Excalipoint Therapeutics Inc. launched with an oversubscribed $68.7 million seed financing round to advance a portfolio of T-cell engagers for solid tumors, marking one of the largest early stage financings in China biotech history.
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