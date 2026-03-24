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Cancer

Abbisko synthesizes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

March 23, 2026
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has discovered GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors intended for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents