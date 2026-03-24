Market roomy, phase II zumi to reach dosing upside Apogee in AD?

In a competitive and still-needy space where Apogee Therapeutics Inc. CEO Michael Henderson noted that “even modestly differentiated products are quickly becoming blockbusters,” his firm’s IL-13 antibody zumilokibart (zumi, APG-777) has turned up satisfying phase II data in part A of the phase II atopic dermatitis (AD) experiment called Apex in moderate to severe disease. “We’re still digesting the data,” Henderson added, pointing out that the results proved better than Apogee expected at both time intervals tested.