BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Laigo extends seed round as targeted protein degradation field gathers pace

March 23, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Laigo Bio BV has extended its seed round to €17 million (US$19.8 million), after making progress with translating its novel E3 ubiquitin ligase targeted protein degradation technology toward the clinic.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Bispecific antibody Seed Europe