BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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NICE issues guidance to improve kidney cancer care

March 23, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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With incidence of kidney cancer rising in the U.K., the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published its first comprehensive guidelines for diagnosing and treating the disease.
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