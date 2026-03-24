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BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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» NICE issues guidance to improve kidney cancer care
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NICE issues guidance to improve kidney cancer care
March 23, 2026
By
Shani Alexander
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With incidence of kidney cancer rising in the U.K., the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published its first comprehensive guidelines for diagnosing and treating the disease.
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