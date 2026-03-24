BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Financings for March 23, 2026

March 23, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Azitra, Bioxytran, Blue Water Acquisition, Bonus, Capsovision, Earendil, Hansa, Verily.
BioWorld Briefs Financings