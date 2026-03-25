BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Somatic genomics pioneer Quotient signs $2.2B IBD deal with Merck

March 24, 2026
By Karen Carey
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For a company founded only four years ago, Quotient Therapeutics Inc. entered its third major deal, this time with Merck & Co. Inc. to find novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) using its somatic genomics platform technology.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Science Genomics Immune Inflammatory U.S.