BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Karyopharm phase III Sentry entry bucks rux in MF; to FDA next

March 24, 2026
By Randy Osborne
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What one analyst called an “intriguing” overall survival signal in phase III results has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. planning to meet with the U.S. FDA about a would-be sNDA filing for Xpovio (selinexor) in myelofibrosis (MF).
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