BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Karyopharm phase III Sentry entry bucks rux in MF; to FDA next
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Karyopharm phase III Sentry entry bucks rux in MF; to FDA next
March 24, 2026
By
Randy Osborne
No Comments
What one analyst called an “intriguing” overall survival signal in phase III results has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. planning to meet with the U.S. FDA about a would-be sNDA filing for Xpovio (selinexor) in myelofibrosis (MF).
BioWorld
Clinical
Cancer
Hematologic
Small molecule
U.S.