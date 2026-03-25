BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Immutrin raises £65M series A to take another run at reversing amyloidosis

March 24, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Newco Immutrin Ltd. has raised £65 million (US$86.9 million) in a series A to take its lead antibody program through to clinical proof of concept in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Cardiovascular Immune Antibody Series A Europe