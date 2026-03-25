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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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» Immutrin raises £65M series A to take another run at reversing amyloidosis
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Newco news
Immutrin raises £65M series A to take another run at reversing amyloidosis
March 24, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Newco Immutrin Ltd. has raised £65 million (US$86.9 million) in a series A to take its lead antibody program through to clinical proof of concept in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.
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