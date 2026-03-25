BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Wait almost over, as SBIR nears reauthorization

March 24, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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A five-year reauthorization of the U.S. Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer programs is just the president’s signature, or a few days, away.
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