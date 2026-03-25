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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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» Gilead pens dual-purpose $2B Ouro M&A deal with Galapagos
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Gilead pens dual-purpose $2B Ouro M&A deal with Galapagos
March 24, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Gilead Sciences Inc. said after U.S. market close March 23 that it will acquire privately held Ouro Medicines LLC and its autoimmune BCMA/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager, gamgertamig, in a deal valued at $2.17 billion.
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