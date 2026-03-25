BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Gilead pens dual-purpose $2B Ouro M&A deal with Galapagos

March 24, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Gilead Sciences Inc. said after U.S. market close March 23 that it will acquire privately held Ouro Medicines LLC and its autoimmune BCMA/CD3 bispecific T-cell engager, gamgertamig, in a deal valued at $2.17 billion.
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