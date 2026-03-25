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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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» China’s pharma rise rattles US policymakers
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China’s pharma rise rattles US policymakers
March 24, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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U.S. lawmakers and industry experts are raising alarm over China’s expanding dominance across the pharmaceutical supply chain, warning that reliance on Chinese inputs poses a growing national security and public health risk.
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