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China’s pharma rise rattles US policymakers

March 24, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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U.S. lawmakers and industry experts are raising alarm over China’s expanding dominance across the pharmaceutical supply chain, warning that reliance on Chinese inputs poses a growing national security and public health risk.
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