In the clinic for March 24, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Anavex, Apogee, Bausch + Lomb, Dizal, Epicapture, Harbour, Immunexpress, Insmed, Nanoscope, Nykode, Oryon, Pfizer, Sensorion, Sydnexis, Valneva.