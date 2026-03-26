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BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
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» FDA reclassifies skin lesion diagnostic devices
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FDA reclassifies skin lesion diagnostic devices
March 25, 2026
By
Shani Alexander
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The U.S. FDA has issued a final order to reclassify optical diagnostic devices for melanoma detection and electrical impedance spectrometers from class III to class II, with special controls required.
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