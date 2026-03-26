BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
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FDA reclassifies skin lesion diagnostic devices

March 25, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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The U.S. FDA has issued a final order to reclassify optical diagnostic devices for melanoma detection and electrical impedance spectrometers from class III to class II, with special controls required.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory Diagnostics Cancer U.S. FDA