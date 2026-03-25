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Immuno-oncology

Overt Bio advances OVT-101 toward clinic

March 24, 2026
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Overt Bio Inc. is advancing lead asset OVT-101 toward the clinic. The allogeneic, potential first-in-class, off-the-shelf γδ CAR T therapy targets claudin-6, which is present in the majority of ovarian cancers and several other solid tumors.
BioWorld Science CAR T Cancer Immuno-oncology