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Cancer

DIO3 inhibition: a new approach for ovarian cancer treatment

March 24, 2026
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Researchers from Dio Tree Ltd. discussed the inhibition of DIO3 as a potential therapeutic strategy for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
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