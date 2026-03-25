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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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» DIO3 inhibition: a new approach for ovarian cancer treatment
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Cancer
DIO3 inhibition: a new approach for ovarian cancer treatment
March 24, 2026
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Researchers from Dio Tree Ltd. discussed the inhibition of DIO3 as a potential therapeutic strategy for the treatment of ovarian cancer.
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