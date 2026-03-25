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Inflammatory

Apex Biosciences presents new phosphodiesterase inhibitors

March 24, 2026
Apex Biosciences Pte. Ltd. has identified phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis, coronary artery diseases, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, neurodegeneration, obstructive sleep apnea and cancer.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents