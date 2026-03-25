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Cancer

Nanyang researchers discover molephantinin derivatives

March 24, 2026
Scientists from Nanyang Biologics Pte. Ltd. and Nanyang Technological University have divulged molephantinin derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents