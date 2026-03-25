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Cancer

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research identifies new PARP-1 inhibitors

March 24, 2026
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has disclosed poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents