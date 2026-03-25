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Cancer

New coumarin compounds reported in Simcere patent

March 24, 2026
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized coumarin compounds targeting mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents