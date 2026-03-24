BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 24, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US Supreme Court says no to Takeda class action challenge
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
US Supreme Court says no to Takeda class action challenge
March 23, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Crushing the hopes of drug and device companies, the U.S. Supreme Court’s March 23 orders list showed it denied cert in
Takeda Pharmaceutical v. Painters & Allied Trade
s, which sought to rein in the expansion of class action lawsuits.
BioWorld
Medical technology
Regulatory
Endocrine/metabolic
Small molecule
U.S.
Courts