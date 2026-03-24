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US Supreme Court says no to Takeda class action challenge

March 23, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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Crushing the hopes of drug and device companies, the U.S. Supreme Court’s March 23 orders list showed it denied cert in Takeda Pharmaceutical v. Painters & Allied Trades, which sought to rein in the expansion of class action lawsuits.
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