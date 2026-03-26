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» Sanofi characterizes SAR-447610 for tauopathies
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Neurology/psychiatric
Sanofi characterizes SAR-447610 for tauopathies
March 25, 2026
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To overcome the limitations regarding conventional immunotherapy for treating tauopathies, researchers from Sanofi SA aimed to improve brain exposure and targeting pathological tau species by optimizing antibody design.
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