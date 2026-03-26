BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Sanofi characterizes SAR-447610 for tauopathies

March 25, 2026
No Comments
To overcome the limitations regarding conventional immunotherapy for treating tauopathies, researchers from Sanofi SA aimed to improve brain exposure and targeting pathological tau species by optimizing antibody design.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric Antibody