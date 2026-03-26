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Cancer

Kyungpook National University identifies OTU1-targeting peptides

March 25, 2026
Kyungpook National University has patented peptides targeting ubiquitin thioesterase OTUB1 (OTU1) for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents