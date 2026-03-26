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Cancer

TYK Medicines discloses new CDK4 inhibitors

March 25, 2026
TYK Medicines Inc. has synthesized cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer, infections, and metabolic, inflammatory cardiovascular and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents