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Simcere’s PD-L1/IL-15 bispecific sees early edge in bladder cancer

March 24, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Early clinical data from Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. suggest its PD-L1/IL-15 bispecific antibody, SIM-0237, could emerge as a next-generation contender in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.
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