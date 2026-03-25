BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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How to grow a startup in the AI era: MedTech Spotlight Korea 2026

March 24, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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AI and advanced biotechnology are reshaping South Korea’s med-tech sector, but great technology alone is not enough to build a successful medical device company, speakers said at MedTech Innovator’s Medtech Spotlight: New Impact Korea 2026.
BioWorld Asia Conferences Medical technology Diagnostics Medical devices Artificial intelligence Robotic surgery Cardiovascular Neurology/psychiatric Orthopedics Series A Asia-Pacific MOHW