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BioWorld - Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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» Imbiologics crosses $1B market cap with Kosdaq debut
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Imbiologics crosses $1B market cap with Kosdaq debut
March 24, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Imbiologics Corp.’s market capitalization reached ₩1.5 trillion (US$1.02 billion) on its Kosdaq debut March 20, as the biotech seeks to become a leading antibody drugmaker for autoimmune diseases.
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