BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Pinnacle raises an $89M series B for its oral peptide programs

March 26, 2026
By Brian Orelli
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Pinnacle Medicines Inc. secured $89 million in a series B financing, bringing the total raised by the company to $134 million. The round was co-led by LAV and Foresite Capital.
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