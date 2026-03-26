BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Idel raises $10.4M for intracellular pan-cancer drug delivery tech

March 26, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Newco Idel Therapeutics GmbH has closed a €9 million (US$10.4 million) seed round to advance the development of a technology for delivery of cytotoxic drugs directly into the cytosol of tumor cells.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Antibody Antibody-drug conjugate Seed Europe