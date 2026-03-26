BioWorld - Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Medtronic cuts earnings guidance on Minimed factors

March 26, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Medtronic plc has lowered its fiscal year 2026 earnings per share (EPS) guidance by 12 cents on the back of factors relating to its diabetes subsidiary, Minimed Group Inc., which recently completed its IPO.
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