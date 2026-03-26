In the clinic for March 26, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Avalyn, Beam, Brightgene, Evon, Expres2ion, Icecure, Imunon, Luminopia, Maze, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, Sarepta, Skylinedx, United Laboratories, Vigeneron.