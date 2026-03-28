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BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2026
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» Novartis buying allergy firm Excellergy for $2B
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Novartis buying allergy firm Excellergy for $2B
March 27, 2026
By
Karen Carey
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Just five months after raising a $70 million series A round, newly launched Excellergy Inc. agreed to a $2 billion M&A transaction that would bring its trifunctional allergic effector cell response inhibitors (ECRIs) to Novartis AG.
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