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Radiomedix bets on alpha emitters for radiopharma’s future

March 27, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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In a small Houston clinic, more than a decade ago, patients with advanced cancer were receiving treatments that used radioactive molecules to seek out tumors and destroy them from within using an approach that would eventually help reshape oncology.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Cancer