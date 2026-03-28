BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2026
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INHBE inhibitions? Data from Wave send ripples

March 27, 2026
By Randy Osborne
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The debated and ultimately stock-denting March 26 news from Wave Life Sciences Inc. pushed into the spotlight other firms working with INHBE and activin E.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Small molecule