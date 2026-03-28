BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2026
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FDA should do more to protect adcoms from conflicts, GAO says

March 27, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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With all the focus of late on the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the FDA’s 30-plus advisory committees have been flying under the radar, especially since many of them haven’t met for a few years now.
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