BioWorld - Saturday, March 28, 2026
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Appointments and advancements for March 27, 2026

March 27, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: Averna, Braveheart, Concert AI, Crossject, Faron, Geron, Humacyte, Ligand, Plus, Prokidney, Rani, Sironax.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements