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Neurology/psychiatric

Small-molecule TREM2 agonist advances to treat Alzheimer’s

March 26, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
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Microglia play a central role in the neuroinflammation associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). These cells act as the brain’s immune system and respond to damage signals such as amyloid accumulation. When the process starts, the initial microglial response can be protective. However, in later stages, this response becomes dysfunctional and contributes to disease progression. At the 20th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD), scientists focused on TREM2, a microglial receptor that regulates immune responses, exploring new ways to address neuroinflammation. 
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