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Neurology/psychiatric

SYW-06 improves cognitive function after MCAO

March 26, 2026
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Sichuan Primed Shines Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. researchers have published results on their investigation regarding SYW-06 oral dosing and its impact on cognitive function in monkeys submitted to middle-cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO).
BioWorld Science Conferences Cardiovascular Neurology/psychiatric