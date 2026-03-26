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Cancer

Selective PARP1 inhibitor disclosed

March 26, 2026
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Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported the design and preclinical characterization of YCH-3971, a selective PARP1 inhibitor developed for the treatment of BRCA-mutated tumors.
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