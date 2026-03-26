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Neurology/psychiatric

Atai Therapeutics patents new 5-HT2 receptor agonists

March 26, 2026
Atai Therapeutics Inc. has identified new 5-HT2 receptor agonists potentially useful for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents