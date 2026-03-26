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Cancer

Ensem Therapeutics synthesizes new WRN inhibitors

March 26, 2026
Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has divulged new bicyclic heteroaryl and heterocyclic compounds acting as Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents