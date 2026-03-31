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BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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» Simcere’s rademikibart meets phase III endpoints in atopic dermatitis
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Simcere’s rademikibart meets phase III endpoints in atopic dermatitis
March 31, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.’s monoclonal antibody, rademikibart (CBP-201), met the primary endpoint in a Chinese phase III study in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
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