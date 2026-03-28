Immuno-oncology

CAR T targeting CD44E splicing variant shows potential for HCC treatment

Previously, Chinese researchers used long-read RNA sequencing to identify a unique alternative splicing variant of CD44 transmembrane protein, named CD44E, which is highly expressed in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tumors compared to adjacent nontumoral liver tissues. In a new study, the team analyzed the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) database and confirmed that CD44E expression is limited in essential normal organs, while CD44S standard isoform is broadly expressed on most cell types.