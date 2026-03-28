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Infection

Helmholtz Zentrum München patents compounds for viral infections and cancer

March 27, 2026
Helmholtz Zentrum München Universität Hannover has disclosed new heterocyclic compounds designed for use in the treatment of cancer and viral infection.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents